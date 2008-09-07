Gary Coleman in Traffic Altercation

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Authorities in Utah say a truck driven by actor Gary Coleman hit a man on his foot after the two argued in a bowling alley.

Police Lieutenant Bill Wright says Mr. Coleman and Colt Rushton argued over pictures Mr. Rushton was taking inside the bowling alley in the town of Payson, Utah.

Mr. Wright says Mr. Coleman was backing out of a parking spot after midnight Saturday when he hit Mr. Rushton.

Police say it is unclear whether Mr. Coleman hit the man on purpose.

Police didn’t issue any citations to either man.

Mr. Rushton was treated for minor injuries.

Payson is about 50 miles south of Salt Lake City. Mr. Coleman lives in nearby Santaquin.