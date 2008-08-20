Gary Glitter Refused Entry to Hong Kong

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A British diplomatic official says China has refused to allow convicted pedophile Gary Glitter to enter Hong Kong.

The fallen British glam rocker served nearly three years in a Vietnamese prison for molesting children. He was released on Tuesday and flew to Hong Kong on Wednesday night after refusing to return to England.

But a spokeswoman for the British Foreign Office says Chinese authorities have refused to allow him into Hong Kong. She says it is unclear what will happen to Glitter next and that his current status is a matter for the Chinese authorities.

She spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government policy.