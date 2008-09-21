The New York Sun

George Michael Arrested, Apologizes

Singer George Michael apologized to his fans Sunday for “screwing up again.”

Though Mr. Michael didn’t talk about an arrest for drug possession — a story that was reported by Britain’s Sunday newspapers and Britain’s Press Association — it appeared the former Wham! frontman was referring to reports that he had been cautioned by police.

“I want to apologize to my fans for screwing up again, and to promise them I’ll sort myself out,” he said in a statement distributed by his publicists. Mr. Michael added: “And to say sorry to everybody else, just for boring them.”

Mr. Michael, whose hits include “Careless Whisper,” “Faith,” and “Father Figure,” has had several run-ins with the law, on charges ranging from drug possession to lewd conduct.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said only that a 45-year-old man had been arrested and cautioned for possession of drugs, and that there would be no further action taken.

