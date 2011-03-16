Getaways and Vacationlands

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Christina Shurts, who is already widely exhibited in California, will make her New York debut tomorrow at RARE Gallery. ” The imagery in Shurts’ paintings is derived from memories, relics of her childhood, personal photographs, decor magazines, and films,” according to the gallery. “They serve as a treasure chest of resources that allows her to mine and investigate the philosophical issues to which nostalgic longing gives rise.” “Luxury Soup,” a solo exhibition of Ms. Shurts’ work, runs March 17 to April 14 at RARE Gallery, 547 West 27 Street, #514, between 10th and 11th avenues, 646-339-6050, rare-gallery.com.