“Godspell’ Revival Called Off

A Broadway revival of “Godspell,” the 1971 Stephen Schwartz pop musical, has been canceled because the producers came up short on the show’s $4.5 million capitalization.

Lead producer Adam Epstein made a last-ditch effort during the weekend to cover the gap after an unnamed backer pulled out two weeks ago. He was unable to secure funding, though, in time to meet a deadline yesterday to guarantee the Shubert Organization-owned Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where the show was scheduled to begin previews next month.

Word that the production was in trouble began circulating last week when the composer-lyricist Mr. Schwartz sent an e-mail to the company to say that the show was likely to be postponed.

An uncertain economic outlook has made many Broadway investors skittish. The situation may also have been exacerbated by the glowing reviews for the Public Theater revival of “Hair” in Central Park, which is likely to announce a Broadway transfer in the coming days. A show from the same period would likely be competing for the same ticket buyers.