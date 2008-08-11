Great Performers Season To Honor Prokofiev

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Lincoln Center’s 2008-09 Great Performers season will honor Sergei Prokofiev with a series titled “Russian Dreams: The Music of Sergei Prokofiev,” the organization announced Monday. The series will open in November with the composer’s work for stage and film, conducted by Valery Gergiev and performed by the Kirov Orchestra and the chorus of the Mariinsky Theatre of St. Petersburg. In March, Mr. Gergiev will conduct the London Symphony Orchestra in performances of Prokofiev’s symphonies. The series will end in May with the premiere of the Mark Morris ballet adaptation “Romeo and Juliet, On Motifs of Shakespeare,” which will make use of newly discovered archival materials of Prokofiev’s original orchestrations for scenes never before staged.