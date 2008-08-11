Groups Consider Boycott of ‘Tropic Thunder’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A number of disabilities groups are considering a boycott of the forthcoming film “Tropic Thunder” for what they see as the film’s insensitive treatment of mentally challenged people. “Tropic Thunder,” which opens Wednesday, centers on a group of actors as they make a war film.

Director and star Ben Stiller plays actor Tugg Speedman, who takes on the role of Simple Jack, a intellectually handicapped soldier. In one preview clip for the movie, the character is called a “retard.” Though a promotional campaign surrounding the comedy was revised following criticism from disability-advocacy groups, the film itself remains uncut.

Activists have argued that the language constitutes “hate speech” and are promising to boycott and in some cases picket the movie. The goal, they’ve said, is not just to discourage disrespectful and discriminatory language in movies, but to engender stronger federal support of the intellectually disabled.