The New York Sun

Join
National

Head of Medusa Appears in San Francisco

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH
FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH

The Capitoline Museum has loaned a sculpture of Medusa by Gian Lorenzo Bernini to the San Francisco Legion of Honor, where the cursed beauty graces the City by the Bay through February.

“Recent conservation efforts have restored the Medusa to its full glory and revealed previously hidden polish and patina,” says the museum. “Believed to date from between 1638 and 1648, this extraordinary work takes its subject from classical mythology, as cited in Ovid’s Metamorphoses. It shows the beautiful Medusa, one of the Gorgon sisters, caught in the terrible process of transformation into a monster. Her hair is turning into writhing snakes, which, according to Ovid, was a punishment from Minerva for having had an affair with Neptune, god of the sea. The punishment also made Medusa an instrument of death by turning anyone who looked upon her to stone. Famously, Perseus overcame Medusa’s curse by looking at her reflection in a shield to behead her.

“Bernini’s depiction does not describe this incident but rather the agony of Medusa’s initial dramatic transformation. Her face is contorted with pain and anxiety and her mouth is open as if crying out.”

According to the museum, this is only the third time that the sculpture has left Rome in four centuries.

The Medusa by Gian Lorenzo Bernini is on view through February 19, 2012 at the Legion of Honor, Lincoln Park, 100 34th Avenue, San Francisco, 415-750-3600, legionofhonor.famsf.org.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.

FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH
FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use