The New York Sun

Join
National

Heather Locklear Booked for DUI

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Heather Locklear was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance in the upscale Santa Barbara area, authorities said Sunday.

Ms. Locklear, 47, was pulled over by a California Highway Patrol officer Saturday afternoon after a resident reported seeing the actress leaving a parking lot and “driving erratically,” patrol spokesman Tom Marshall said.

The officer noticed Locklear’s car parked on a state highway and blocking a lane in Montecito, a wealthy community about 90 miles northwest of Los Angeles. She was believed to be alone in the car, Mr. Marshall said.

“In talking with her, (the officer) determines that she seems to be under the influence of something,” Mr. Marshall said.

Ms. Locklear was taken to the police station, where she was tested for alcohol and drugs. She was booked at 7 p.m. on suspicion of driving under the influence of prescription medication. She was later released from custody.

Calls to Ms. Locklear’s publicists were not immediately returned.

Ms. Locklear’s TV credits include “T.J. Hooker,” “Dynasty,” “Melrose Place,” and “Spin City,” and her film roles include “The Perfect Man” and “Uptown Girls.”

Ms. Locklear checked into a medical clinic in June to seek treatment for anxiety and depression.

Last year, she got a divorce from Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora after 11 years of marriage. They have a daughter, Ava Elizabeth.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use