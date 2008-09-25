Hirst To Launch Art Retail Shop

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Three weeks after Damien Hirst’s $206 million auction at Sotheby’s, the artist will open a shop next door to the auction house in London.

The retail arm of Other Criteria, Mr. Hirst’s publishing and merchandising company, will start business at 36 New Bond St. on October 6, said Robyn Katkhuda, projects director, in an e-mail.

Passersby will notice the black-painted façade of the shop to the left of Sotheby’s, where the “Beautiful Inside My Head Forever” auction was held.

“It’s a ‘soft’ opening with no fanfare,” said Ms. Katkhuda. “The shop will have a selection of pieces from our Web site.”

Among the items are a limited-edition 18-carat gold charm bracelet with casts of 23 different pills, priced at $46,000 plus tax, and a pack of 12 postcards from the artist’s 2007 “Beyond Belief” show for $27.

Earlier this month, Other Criteria said in a press release the opening would include “a series of gold sculptures.”

“A gold edition will come out in the future but is not yet ready,” said Ms. Katkhuda, who would not describe the subject matter of the sculpture.

A second branch of Other Criteria is scheduled to open in December at 14 Hinde St., Marylebone, Ms. Katkhuda said.