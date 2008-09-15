Hirst’s Shark Sells for $17m at Auction

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LONDON — Sotheby’s auction house has sold a pickled shark by British art provocateur Damien Hirst for 9.6 million pounds (US$17 million).

Today’s sale kicked off a two-day auction of the artist’s work that is expected to generate more than 65 million pounds (US$116 million). Sotheby’s said it expects the sale to set a new record for an auction of works by just one artist.

Mr. Hirst is selling more than 200 new works at auction rather than through a gallery. He has said it is a more democratic way to sell art.

An embalmed calf with hooves and horns of 18-karat gold titled “The Golden Calf” sold for 10.3 million pounds (US$18.5 million).

The sale will continue tomorrow.