The New York Sun

Join
National

Hirst’s Shark Sells for $17m at Auction

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON — Sotheby’s auction house has sold a pickled shark by British art provocateur Damien Hirst for 9.6 million pounds (US$17 million).

Today’s sale kicked off a two-day auction of the artist’s work that is expected to generate more than 65 million pounds (US$116 million). Sotheby’s said it expects the sale to set a new record for an auction of works by just one artist.

Mr. Hirst is selling more than 200 new works at auction rather than through a gallery. He has said it is a more democratic way to sell art.

An embalmed calf with hooves and horns of 18-karat gold titled “The Golden Calf” sold for 10.3 million pounds (US$18.5 million).

The sale will continue tomorrow.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use