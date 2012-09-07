In the Street, Following Fashion

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Your reporter must confess to a guilty pleasure: he checks in with regularity at The Sartorialist to revel in the comely figures and exquisite tailoring. The Sartorialist is photographer Scott Schuman, and his exhibition opens this evening with a book signing at Danziger Gallery.

“Since September 2005, Schuman has recorded not so much ‘street fashion’ but the moment when men and women with a certain style find themselves in particular time and place and light and capture his attention,” says the gallery. “The response has been a phenomenon. The site now regularly gets 1.8 million unique visits a month and 12 million page views. To celebrate the September publication of Schuman’s second Penguin book, The Sartorialist – Closer, Danziger Gallery will be mounting a two week exhibition concurrent with New York’s Fashion Week.

“As a body of work, his photographs describe how fashion manifests itself in real life as opposed to the runway – inclusive of all ethnicities, economic classes, age, and sex. As Schuman’s travels take him further around the world his blog has become a showcase for the varied sartorial tastes of real people across the globe.”

“The Sartorialist: Closer” opens this evening, with a book signing 6-8 PM, and runs through September 15 at Danziger Gallery, 527 West 23rd Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, 212-629-6778, danzigerprojects.com.

