Interesting for No Good Reason

The name of Lois Dodd has come up a few times in recent conversations with artists I respect. I finally got to see some of her work in person at a solo exhibition at Caldbeck Gallery in Rockland, Maine. I was expecting the sort of painter’s-painter painting in which the very brushstrokes inspire admiration. Instead I found a picture of the Statue of Liberty working at an easel plein-aire.

“Lois Dodd: Naked Ladies, Natural Disasters, and Puzzling Events, Both Real and Imagined” ran from July 20 to August 13, 2011 at Caldbeck Gallery, 12 Elm Street, Rockland, Maine, 207-594-5935.