Interesting for No Good Reason

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH
The name of Lois Dodd has come up a few times in recent conversations with artists I respect. I finally got to see some of her work in person at a solo exhibition at Caldbeck Gallery in Rockland, Maine. I was expecting the sort of painter’s-painter painting in which the very brushstrokes inspire admiration. Instead I found a picture of the Statue of Liberty working at an easel plein-aire.

Read the whole article at Artcritical.

“Lois Dodd: Naked Ladies, Natural Disasters, and Puzzling Events, Both Real and Imagined” ran from July 20 to August 13, 2011 at Caldbeck Gallery, 12 Elm Street, Rockland, Maine, 207-594-5935.

