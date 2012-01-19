This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Readers of the New York Sun have a new opportunity to own a piece of the paper’s history.

Vernon Howe Bailey produced a series of pen and ink drawings depicting New York City and environs during the 1930s. For a time, they appeared daily in the New York Sun as “Intimate Sketches of New York City.” These drawings were preserved by William T. Dewart, editor of the Sun when the paper shut down in 1950.

“Bailey was a versatile artist who practiced painting, printmaking, and illustration,” according to a press release from the company making the drawings available to the public. “In his early career, he worked as staff artist at the Philadelphia Times and the Boston Herald. He then spent several years living and working in various European cities such as Paris and London before being commissioned by the US Government to illustrate navy yards, gun shops,and ammunition factories. In fact, following the declaration of war, he was the first artist allowed to visit and recreate these important parts of America’s WW II war machines. His major popularity lies in both his naval illustration and his architectural drawings.”

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer. He blogs at Artblog.net.