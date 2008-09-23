Italian Director Florestano Vancini Dies

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Italian director Florestano Vancini, whose first film in 1960 won a Venice festival award, has died in Rome. He was 82.

His native city of Ferrara said Tuesday on its Web site that Vancini died September 18 after a long illness.

Vancini’s film, “Lunga Notte del ’43” — which means “the long night of ’43” in Italian — captured the Venice Film Festival award for best first work.

Another Vancini film, “Il Delitto Matteotti,” or “The Matteotti Assassination,” won a special award in 1973 at the Moscow International Film Festival. Giacomo Matteotti, a Socialist lawmaker who opposed fascism, was slain in 1924.

Vancini also directed an episode of “La Piovra,” a series about the Sicilian Mafia made for Italian TV.

Ferrara will hold a memorial service for him Wednesday.