The New York Sun

Join
National

Iva Gueorguieva’s Kinetic Landscape

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH
FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH

“Paintings can unfold endlessly, both spatially and temporally, without constraints,” says Iva Gueorguieva, whose works are currently on display at Ameringer McEnery Yohe. “They don’t have to stop or ever resolve.”

According to the gallery, “Gueorguieva creates a multi-layered, multi-dimensional system of spaces. The lines, loops, colors and cutouts transform the canvas into a kinetic landscape shuttling the eye with strange rhythm. Gueorguieva uses oil and acrylic paint, collages muslin and paper, and cuts at times directly into the surface. Each painting develops along a singular path, following different procedures, resulting each time in a different balance of narrative and abstraction, figuration and motion.”

A Stitch in Graft runs through May 27 at Ameringer McEnery Yohe, 525 West 22nd Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, 212-445-0051, amy-nyc.com. A concurrent solo exhibition of works on paper, Cut, also runs through May 27 at BravinLee Programs, 526 West 26 Street, 212-462-4404, bravinlee.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.

FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH
FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use