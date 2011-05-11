Iva Gueorguieva’s Kinetic Landscape

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“Paintings can unfold endlessly, both spatially and temporally, without constraints,” says Iva Gueorguieva, whose works are currently on display at Ameringer McEnery Yohe. “They don’t have to stop or ever resolve.”

According to the gallery, “Gueorguieva creates a multi-layered, multi-dimensional system of spaces. The lines, loops, colors and cutouts transform the canvas into a kinetic landscape shuttling the eye with strange rhythm. Gueorguieva uses oil and acrylic paint, collages muslin and paper, and cuts at times directly into the surface. Each painting develops along a singular path, following different procedures, resulting each time in a different balance of narrative and abstraction, figuration and motion.”

A Stitch in Graft runs through May 27 at Ameringer McEnery Yohe, 525 West 22nd Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, 212-445-0051, amy-nyc.com. A concurrent solo exhibition of works on paper, Cut, also runs through May 27 at BravinLee Programs, 526 West 26 Street, 212-462-4404, bravinlee.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.