Jane Fine in MELT at the Tang

Jane Fine’s Battlefield IV, (2004) is one of several striking works currently on view in MELT, at Skidmore’s Tang Art Museum, in Saratoga Springs, New York (Bernard Cohen, Salvador Dali, Mary Frank, Rico Lebrun, Charles Long, Alexander Ross, Dieter Roth, Frances Simches, Davor Vrankic, and Kevin Wolff are the other artists on view, some represented by prints in the museum’s permanent collection.) This group exhibition, organized by Tang Associate Curator Rachel Seligman, is based on a somewhat dubious thematic premise, however, as it gathers works loosely characterized by ambiguity rather than the transformation from solid to liquid suggested by its title.

MELT runs through September 18 at The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College, 815 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY, 518-580-8080, tang.skidmore.edu.