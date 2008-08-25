The New York Sun

John Turturro Joins New School

The New School for Drama announced Monday that John Turturro will be its “distinguished artist-in-residence” for the 2008-09 academic year.

“We are fortunate to have such a versatile and accomplished artist on hand to mentor our students,” the director of the school, Robert LuPone, said in a statement. “John’s extensive background and the variety of roles he has mastered speak to the type of well-rounded actor we are training. His first-hand accounts of the intellectual, emotional, physical, vocal, and psychological demands of being an actor in the 21st century will offer invaluable insight to our students.”

The school’s MFA acting program offers training in all aspects of the craft of acting, as well as in the individual and collaborative application of classical and modern texts.

