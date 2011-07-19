Krazy as Muse

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Conventional wisdom about Abstract Expressionism holds that it is concerned with pure essence of painting, excluding all content, referring only to its heroic self. As a practitioner, it’s a different story. One doesn’t worry about purity. One casts one’s line in the creative waters and tries not to complain about the species of fish that comes up as long as it’s edible. The process entails more humility than heroism, more idle musing than grand inspiration. Walter Darby Bannard’s work took a significant turn two years ago when his line reeled in Krazy Kat.

Work by Walter Darby Bannard appears as part of the exhibition Color Field Revised, which runs through the summer at Loretta Howard Gallery, 525-531 West 26th Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, 212-695-0164, lorettahoward.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.