Landed All With Sweet Flowers

“[Antonio] Murado is an extraordinarily versatile painter with a voracious and omnivorous appetite for source material,” according to Von Lintel Gallery, where his paintings inspired by Shakespeare’s Ophelia go on display in an exhibition opening tomorrow evening. “Rather than depicting the tragic heroine herself, Murado uses various methods to blow liquid paint across pale scrims of brushed on, semi-transparent color. The blown paint creates vaguely petal like forms that float over veil-like cooler hues, reminiscent of flowers on a watery surface – the most poignant and poetic symbols of Ophelia’s fate.” Antonio Murado: Ophelia runs March 24 through April 30 at Von Lintel Gallery, 520 West 23rd Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, 212-242-0559, vonlintel.com. Opening reception March 24, 6-8 PM.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.