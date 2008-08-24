Lavigne’s Show Will Go On

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Avril Lavigne will get to strut her stuff in Kuala Lumpur after all — well, not all of it.

The Malaysian government has approved Ms. Lavigne’s upcoming August 29 performance, despite scrapping the concert last week for being “too sexy.”

The government reversed its decision after the singer’s promoters assured officials the concert wouldn’t corrupt the predominantly Muslim country’s youth or disrupt its independence day celebration on August 31.

“In giving the approval, the Cabinet also instructed the [arts and cultural] ministry to monitor the concert to ensure that the performances do not clash with the Malaysian culture and values,” the arts and culture minister, Mohamad Shafie Apdal, told Bernama, a Malaysian news agency.

Gwen Stefani, Beyoncé Knowles, and the Pussycat Dolls have all ruffled feathers in the conservative country, which imposes dress rules and conduct codes on performers, including no jumping, shouting, hugging, or kissing onstage.