Leah Durner’s Naked Color

FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH
Tomorrow, 571 Projects will host a conversation between critic David Cohen and artist Leah Durner, whose abstract paintings are the subject of “Naked Color” at the gallery. Cohen, who produces Artcritical, has written of Durner, “[she] is an action painter in the sense that we are constantly aware in her work of a primal moment, a coming into being. Looseness, to the point of teetering on the edge of chaos, is omnipresent, often trumping resolve.”

According to the gallery, “Leah Durner’s newest body of work consists of lively, large-scale, gestural paintings in gouache on colored paper that exude a rich understanding of luscious color and strong composition. Each piece, stripped to an abstract and harmonious balance, is the sum of the artist’s intuitive decisions, mapped through eloquent mark making.”

“Naked Color” runs through May 28 at 571 Projects, 551 West 21st Street, at 11th Avenue, Unit 204A, 212-229-0897, 571projects.com. The talk at the gallery will take place May 21, 3:00 to 4:00 PM.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.

