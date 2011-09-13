Lights in the Expanse of the Heavens

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Danish artist Maja Lisa Engelhardt is showing her interpretive landscapes, all entitled The Fourth Day, in an exhibition that opened last Thursday at Elizabeth Harris Gallery.

“In view of my painterly way of expressing myself, The Fourth Day is a rare source of inspiration,” says Engelhardt. “Light and darkness are present. The pictorial universe can unfold on all planes and at all depths, without foreground and without background; there is no left or right in the sky, no up or down; the vault of heaven is a circular movement.” The artist cites this as one of the reasons for her square format, exercised at four and five feet on a side.

“I attempt to plant a shaft of light among the colors, opening a chink by means of a mirror in which all created things are reflected.”

“The Fourth Day” runs through October 8 at Elisabeth Harris Gallery, 529 West 20 Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, 212-463-9666, eharrisgallery.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.