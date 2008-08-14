London Prosecutors Decline To Prosecute Christian Bale

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LONDON — British prosecutors say Batman star Christian Bale will not face charges relating to an alleged assault on his mother and sister at the Dorchester Hotel on July 21.

The country’s Crown Prosecution Service says there is insufficient evidence to afford a “realistic prospect of conviction” and has ordered the police not to take any further action.

British media had reported that Mr. Bale’s mother and sister told police he assaulted them at the hotel a day before he attended the European premiere of his film “The Dark Knight.”

Mr. Bale denies the allegation.