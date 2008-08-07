The New York Sun

Louis Vuitton Wins Counterfeiting Case

Louis Vuitton has been awarded the largest sum in a case against trademark counterfeiting ever awarded in Canada, nearly $1 million, by the Supreme Court of British Columbia. The award covers punitive and exemplary damages, and legal costs.

“The defendants W. Lee, W. Lee Corporation, Ngan, and Tran, have acted willfully and knowingly in violation of the plaintiffs’ rights in the trademarks and copyrights,” a Supreme Court justice, Mary Ellen Boyd, ruled. The defendants, sisters and owners of the store Wynnie Lee Fashion, Wynnie and Jaqueline Lee, admitted to importing counterfeit scarves, handbags, belts, purses, and wallets three times a year

Louis Vuitton is part of the luxury brand LVMH, which is regularly faced with counterfeit cases. The company employs around 60 people to collaborate with lawyers and investigators to uncover stores and factories that sell and produce counterfeit reproductions of their products. Fake products have been seized in places such as Shanghai, Taiwan, and some Latin American countries. The company won a similar case in November against different defendants.

