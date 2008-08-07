Lucas Open to More ‘Indiana Jones’ Films

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

George Lucas says he’s already identified the one person who can keep the “Indiana Jones” franchise going: Harrison Ford.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the filmmaker scoffed at the possibility of passing the famed fedora from Mr. Ford to Shia LaBeouf, the 22-year-old actor who played Indy’s son, Mutt Williams, in this summer’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

“He is Indiana Jones,” Mr. Lucas said of Mr. Ford. “If Indiana Jones wasn’t in it, you’d have to call it ‘Mutt Williams and the search for Elvis.’ … “Yeah, it’s ‘Mutt Williams and the Search for Elvis.'”

Mr. Lucas also said he didn’t pay much attention to the reception from critics and fans to “Crystal Skull.” But he definitely sees a future for Dr. Jones. A fifth movie is certainly a possibility.

“The franchise really depends on me coming up with a good idea,” Mr. Lucas said. “And that series is very research-intensive. So we’re doing research now to see if we can’t come up with another object for him to chase. Hopefully we’ll come up with something.”