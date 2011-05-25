This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“The craggy coastline and pristine woodlands of Maine have drawn artists to the northeast corner of the country for centuries,” says Lohin Geduld gallery, whose exhibition, “Maine as Muse,” starts today and opens tomorrow evening, 5-7 PM. “A rich lineage of artists, stretching from Winslow Homer and Marsden Hartley to the present day, have found inspiration in the clear light, rugged landscape, and independently-minded people of Maine. This exhibition explores Maine as a haven of creativity and rejuvenation, and as the muse that has captivated American artists for generations.”

The exhibition includes contemporary artists like Kamilla Talbot, who teaches at the National Academy School, and Megan Chase, who lives and works in Belfast, Maine. It also features work by John Heliker and Robert LaHotan, whose Cranberry Isles estates now serve as an artist residency.

“Maine as Muse” runs through July 8 at Lohin Geduld Gallery, 531 West 25th Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, 212-675-2656, www.lohingeduld.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.