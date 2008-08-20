Memphis Airport Declines To Honor Hayes

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Officials of Memphis International Airport say they probably won’t change the airport’s name to honor the late singer Isaac Hayes.

During a memorial service for Hayes on Monday, U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen publicly suggested changing the name of the airport.

Airport board chairman Arnold Perl told the Commercial Appeal newspaper that Memphis is one of the most respected and recognized brands in the world.

Mr. Perl said Hayes was a great ambassador for Memphis, but the current airport name best serves the city’s needs.

Hayes died August 10 of an apparent stroke at age 65.

Mr. Cohen said Tuesday he was drafting a letter to the Airport Authority formally making the suggestion to change the airport name.