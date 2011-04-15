The New York Sun

FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH
Yesterday evening saw the opening of an exhibition of new abstract florals, or floral abstractions, by Jasmina Danowski at Spanierman Modern. According to the gallery, “Danowski’s paintings carry reminiscences of nature and still life, but their force is associative rather than literal, evoking the feeling of being in, aroused by, or moving through flowers and landscapes or time and space, informed by memories of recent trips to Maine and the East End of Long Island. Making her own ink and paint and working on the floor, Danowski explores the implications that result during the creative process; she follows her marks to points of decision and logical consequences, exploring the middleground between the abstract and pictorial, between the totality and individuality of forms, and between denotation and connotation.”

Jasmina Danowski: Meridians Ago runs through May 7 at Spanierman Modern, 53 East 58th Street, between Park and Madison avenues, (212) 832-1400, spaniermanmodern.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.

