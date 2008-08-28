Michael Phelps To Present at MTV Awards

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

He does comedy, writes books, and mixes it up with the hottest stars in music and Hollywood. With all this, who needs swimming?

Certainly not Michael Phelps — not anymore, at least. But as a presenter at the 2008 Video Music Awards, all that fresh Olympic bling will certainly help.

The swimmer, who took home a record-breaking eight gold medals from the Beijing Games, joins Miley Cyrus, Scarlett Johansson, Lindsay Lohan, and Ciara as presenters at the September 7 VMAs telecast from Los Angeles. British comedian Russell Brand will host.

It’s been a busy week for Mr. Phelps, who announced he’ll write a book about his road to Olympic history (to be released in time for the holidays) and plans to host the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live.”

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and Corbin Bleu of the “High School Musical” franchise will also present at the VMAs, as will “Twilight” actors Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner, MTV said yesterday.

The network also announced performers Katy Perry, T-Pain, Lupe Fiasco, and the Ting Tings.

Performers already announced include Rihanna, Pink, Paramore, and T.I., who will be making his first appearance at a major awards show since his arrest right before an awards ceremony last year. The Jonas Brothers, Lil Wayne, and Kid Rock are also scheduled to perform.