Monet Thief Sentenced to Five Years

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A French art thief who admitted to stealing and trying to sell paintings by Claude Monet and other famous artists will serve more than five years in American prison.

A federal judge in Miami imposed a 62-month sentence Wednesday on 56-year-old Bernard Jean Ternus.

He pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to steal paintings by Monet, fellow Impressionist Alfred Sisley, and 17th-century master Jan Brueghel the Elder.

The paintings were taken by masked, armed robbers in August 2007 from a museum in Nice, France, and have since been returned.

The FBI cracked the case by having undercover agents pose as potential buyers when Ternus tried to sell the paintings.

