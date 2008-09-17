Motown Producer Norman Whitfield Dies at 67

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Norman Whitfield, who co-wrote a string of Motown classics including “War” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” has died. He was 67.

A spokeswoman at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles said Whitfield died there Tuesday. He suffered from complications of diabetes and had recently emerged from a coma, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Whitfield was a longtime Motown producer who during the 1960s and ’70s injected rock and psychedelic touches into the label’s soul music. Many of his biggest hits were co-written with Barrett Strong, with whom he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004.