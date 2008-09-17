The New York Sun

Motown Producer Norman Whitfield Dies at 67

Norman Whitfield, who co-wrote a string of Motown classics including “War” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” has died. He was 67.

A spokeswoman at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles said Whitfield died there Tuesday. He suffered from complications of diabetes and had recently emerged from a coma, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Whitfield was a longtime Motown producer who during the 1960s and ’70s injected rock and psychedelic touches into the label’s soul music. Many of his biggest hits were co-written with Barrett Strong, with whom he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004.

