My Own Private Umbria

Time is running out for you to see the current exhibition of William Bailey’s work at Betty Cuningham Gallery, which shows the artist exploring new possibilities in his elegant figuration.

“In the current exhibition,” says the gallery, “are two open courtyard paintings and three figure-in-landscape paintings, alongside five classic still life paintings for which he is best known. As is the case with all of Bailey’s paintings, his still-life, architecture and figure paintings are composed from his imagination, adjusting the light source and relative scale of each object, building or figure as he paints.

“The courtyard paintings – a first for Bailey – share the same carefully rendered surface, soft color and quiet light of his still lifes. The figure paintings depict two imaginary women resting on a hillside, with an Umbrian landscape in the background. Although Bailey has always drawn and painted the figure, these three works are distinctively different as the figures are no longer housed in an interior but rather outdoors bathed in the shadows of daylight.

“Although the still lifes in this exhibition are composed of familiar pots, candlesticks, jars and cups that inhabit so many of his paintings of the past, Bailey claims he is not and never wanted to be a ‘still-life painter’. This claim centers on the fact that Bailey, unlike traditional still life painters, does not observe prearranged objects while he paints, but rather constructs his paintings solely using images from his head.”

“William Bailey” runs through May 12 at Betty Cuningham Gallery, 541 West 25th Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, 212-242-2772, bettycuninghamgallery.com.

Franklin Einspruch is the art critic for The New York Sun. He blogs at Artblog.net.