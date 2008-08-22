NEH Announces Nearly $3M in New York Grants

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The National Endowment for the Humanities Thursday announced $27.6 million in grant awards, including almost $3 million in grants to New York State organizations and individuals.

The Greenwich Village-based Aquila Theatre Company was one of the bigger winners in the city, getting $292,585 to stage readings and discussions of classical theater. The China Institute in America, on the Upper East Side, received $214,231 for an exhibition exploring the history of the city of Xi’an, while the Educational Broadcasting Corporation, the corporate parent of Thirteen/WNET, was awarded $200,000 to produce television segments about American artistic masterworks. The New York Public Library received $145,796 to help stage an exhibition exploring cultural interaction between America and Russia from 1880 to 1930.

The New York Council for the Humanities, an independent affiliate of the NEH, got $235,310 in conference and seminar funding.