Neil Diamond Promises Refund To Frustrated Fans

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Disappointed Neil Diamond fans will get a refund after attending a concert at Ohio State University in which the 67-year-old singer’s voice sounded raspy.

Some fans left the Monday concert early and others said that Mr. Diamond completed the concert without mentioning anything to the audience about his voice.

A statement from Mr. Diamond, the singer of such hits as “Sweet Caroline” and “Song Sung Blue,” on Tuesday said a doctor has diagnosed acute laryngitis.

Mr. Diamond’s spokeswoman, Eve Samuels, says the singer is offering a refund to those who place a request before September 5. “I haven’t let you down before and I won’t let you down now,” the singer said in an apology on his Web site.

Another message says Wednesday’s concert in Green Bay, Wis., will be rescheduled for September 12, and Friday’s concert in St. Louis, Mo., will instead take place September 10.