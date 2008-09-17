New Bushnell Books To Star Teen Carrie Bradshaw

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“Sex and the City” author Candace Bushnell is writing a pair of teen novels, “The Carrie Diaries,” that “takes readers back to Carrie Bradshaw’s formative years in high school, giving an inside look at Carrie’s friendships, romances, and how she realized her dream of becoming a writer,” HarperCollins announced Wednesday.

The first book will come out in 2010. Ms. Bushnell, in a statement issued by her publisher, said, “Carrie in high school did not follow the crowd — she led it. It was there that she began observing and commenting on the social scene.”

Ms. Bushnell’s stories of Carrie and her Manhattan pals were adapted into the hit HBO series starring Sarah Jessica Parker, and a feature film that came out this year. Her fifth novel, “One Fifth Avenue,” is coming out this month.