New York Film Festival Announces Lineup

Clint Eastwood’s “Changeling” will be the centerpiece of the 46th New York Film Festival, and Darren Aronofsky’s “The Wrestler” is the festival’s closing-night selection, the Film Society of Lincoln Center announced yesterday. A newly restored print of Max Ophuls’s final masterpiece, “Lola Montès,” will be featured as the festival’s spotlight retrospective. All three films headline the festival’s main slate of 28 films, each of which will screen at the Ziegfeld Theater between September 26 and October 12.

France is represented in the festival’s main slate through four French films and eight international co-productions. Alongside the previously announced opening-night film — Laurent Cantet’s “The Class” — French entries include Arnaud Desplechin’s star-studded family drama “A Christmas Tale”; Agnès Jaoui’s story of aspiring filmmakers following a rising female politician, “Let It Rain,” and Olivier Assayas’s introspection on time and mortality, “Summer Hours.” Israeli director Ari Folman’s animated wartime autobiography “Waltz with Bashir” is one of several prominent French co-productions.

America is the slate’s second-most-represented country, with “Changeling,” “The Wrestler,” Antonio Campos’s “Afterschool,” Kelly Reichardt’s “Wendy and Lucy,” and Alexander Olch’s “The Windmill Movie” all featured.

NYFF veterans with new films at this year’s festival include Jia Zhangke (“24 City”), Wong Kar-Wai (“Ashes of Time Redux”), and Mike Leigh (“Happy-Go-Lucky”). Steven Soderbergh also returns with “Che,” a two-part biography of the Argentine revolutionary starring Benicio del Toro.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale Sunday, September 7, at noon at Avery Fisher Hall, on the corner of Columbus Avenue and 65th Street; Monday, September 8, online at filmlinc.com, and Saturday, September 27, at the Ziegfeld Theater, 141 W. 54th St. For more information, visit filmlinc.com.