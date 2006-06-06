Next Up for Next Wave

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The Brooklyn Academy of Music announced the lineup for this year’s Next Wave Festival yesterday.The festival will take place October 3 to October 16, and features the largest number of productions in the festival’s history. Tickets for the festival, which includes theater, dance, opera, and music, go on sale September 5.

Among the highlights will be Declan Donnellan directing the Chekhov International Theatre Festival’s all-male production of “Twelfth Night,” which made its premiere in Moscow in 2003. The cast, which performs in Russian with English subtitles, first appears onstage as a bossa nova band. (November 7-12). Ibsen’s “Hedda Gabler,” directed by Thomas Ostermeir and performed in German by the Berlin theater company Schaubuhne am Lehniner Platz, is also part of the theater lineup. The play will be performed on a rotating stage and set in “a [spiritually] crumbling West German milieu.” (November 28-December 2). Andrew Upton’s adaptation of the play, starring Cate Blanchett, was performed at BAM in March.

As part of a citywide celebration of minimalist composer Steve Reich’s 70th birthday, BAM has programmed a series of dance performances set to his work.The shows kick off on October 3, Mr. Reich’s birthday. The series opens with Belgian choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker’s “Fase, four movements to the music of Steve Reich,” a 1982 work set to four of his compositions (October 3, 5-7).

Musical offerings include “Still Life With Commentator,” a multimedia oratorio with a score byVijay Iyer, libretto by Michael Ladd, and “theatrical environment” by Ibrahim Quraishi. (December 6-9). Also on tap is a two-night tribute to the late Nigerian Afrobeat performer Fela Kuti (December 1 and 2).