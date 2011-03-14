“Nudes and Revolutions” Through a Glass Darkly

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Sebastiaan Bremer draws in inks and dyes upon photographic mashups of his own creation. The results are hallucinatory, vaguely Victorian, erotic, and caliginous. “Utilizing the artist’s signature style of obsessively applied dots of paint onto a photographic surface, Bremer renders his subjects in breathtaking detail,” says Houk Gallery about his exhibition there. “Ranging in theme from nudes to landscapes, still life to family, and finally, to revolution, the uniting element here is the artist’s capability to combine imagery from art of the Dutch Golden Age (which surrounded him during his youth in Amsterdam) with the seductive, dream-like abstractions that he lays over the glossy surfaces of his appropriated photographs.”

“Sebastiaan Bremer: Nudes and Revolutions” runs through April 23 at Edwynn Houk Gallery, 745 Fifth Avenue, between 57th and 58th streets, 212-750-7070, houkgallery.com.