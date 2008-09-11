The New York Sun

Opening of Abba Museum Delayed

The opening of a museum dedicated to the Swedish pop group Abba has been delayed.

The initial target for the opening was June 2009, but project co-founder Ulf Westman said Thursday the renovation of the building will take longer than expected because it is “more complicated than what was predicted earlier.”

Mr. Westman did not say when the museum might open.

Abba is one of the world’s most successful bands, with album sales of more than 370 million since the 1970s. The group has not performed together since 1982, but continues to sell nearly 3 million records a year. Abba’s music also inspired the long-running Broadway musical “Mamma Mia!” and the recent movie adaptation starring Meryl Streep.

The band members have donated memorabilia to the project.

