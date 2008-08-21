Opera Singer Mark Lundberg Dies

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Mark Lundberg, an opera singer whose voice was so versatile he was able to compete as a bass, baritone, and tenor, died at age 50 after a brief illness, his management company said.

Lundberg sang bass, then baritone, for many years before making the transition to dramatic tenor roles. He competed at the regional finals of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions as a bass, baritone, and tenor, according to the Pittsburgh Opera, where Lundberg was to perform the role of Samson in “Samson & Dalila” later this year.

Born in Denver, Colo., Lundberg studied at Indiana University under opera singer Margaret Harshaw. His roles in the 1980s and ’90s included Samson, Daga in “The Black Mask,” and Bacchus in “Ariadne auf Naxos.”

A significant milestone in Lundberg’s career was his debut with the Théâtre de la Monnaie in Brussels in the 2006-07 season as Tristan in “Tristan und Isolde.”