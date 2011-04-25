The New York Sun

Out of the Reach of Premeditation

FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH
Jane Freilicher commands unalloyed reverence from fellow painters. I learned from a gallery director at Tibor de Nagy, for instance, that Thomas Nozkowski, whose work featured in their recently concluded “Object/Image” show, expressed elation at being exhibited alongside her. Any decent painter with a lick of sense would. As one of the last true scions of Giorgio Morandi, she combines a probing touch with a keen color sense to produce paintings of visceral power out of all proportion to the delicacy and limits of her subject: namely, as it has been for decades, still lifes set up in front of a window.

Read the full review at Artcritical.

Jane Freilicher: Recent Paintings and Prints runs through June 3 at Tibor de Nagy Gallery, 724 Fifth Avenue, between 56th and 57th streets, (212) 262-5050, tibordenagy.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.

