Pavarotti Widow Plans Book Tribute

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Luciano Pavarotti’s widow, Nicoletta Mantovani Pavarotti, and the luxury Italian art publisher FMR have donated a book dedicated to the deceased tenor to the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. The book, “Pavarotti and La Bohème,” features rare images of the singer taken from his archives and was developed in honor of the one-year anniversary of his death. “Pavarotti and La Bohème” will not be for sale, but will instead be donated to several libraries around the world including the Library of Congress, the Centre Pompidou of Beaubourg in Paris, and the library of the Conservatorio di Santa Cecilia in Rome, in addition to the NYPL. The book is bound in silk with gold impressions on its front and back. It will be available for public viewing at the NYPL beginning Friday.