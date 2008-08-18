The New York Sun

Peter Brook Wins Ibsen Award

Director Peter Brook won the International Ibsen Award, the award’s jury head, actress Liv Ullmann, announced yesterday in Oslo, Norway. The award, which carries a prize of $460,000, was presented to Mr. Brook for his “successful demonstration that all significant theater has a unique ability to bring people together,” Ms. Ullmann said. Mr. Brook, 83, has staged landmark productions with companies including the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal Opera House. The award was established in 2007 by the Norwegian government.

