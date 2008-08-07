‘Pineapple Express’ Enjoys Stellar Opening

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The stoner film comedy “Pineapple Express” launched on a high note, grossing more than $12 million its first day in North American theaters, a new record for a Wednesday debut in August, distributor Sony Pictures said yesterday.

According to a report by Reuters, the $12.15 million mid-week debut, an impressive feat for an R-rated comedy, surpassed the month’s previous Wednesday benchmark of $8.5 million, set in 2004 by “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.”

The robust start for “Pineapple Express,” an action-comedy about a couple of dope-smoking slackers caught up in a drug murder, puts the film on track to snap the three-week reign of “The Dark Knight” at the top of the American-Canadian box office.