Pink Floyd’s Richard Wright Dies at 65

Richard Wright, a founding member of British rock band Pink Floyd, whose keyboard lines were an integral part of its psychedelic sound, has died. He was 65.

Wright died Monday after a short battle with cancer, said his spokesman, Doug Wright, who isn’t related.

While Richard Wright gets credit mostly for his work on the keyboard — which he taught himself — he also wrote songs and sang on Floyd classics such as “Time” and “Echoes.”

Wright was one of five founders of the band, which released its first record in 1967. He met fellow band members Roger Waters and Nick Mason while at architecture school. Co-founder Roger Keith “Syd” Barrett died in July 2006.

The band achieved worldwide stardom with the highly experimental 1973 album “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

In 1979, the band’s leader, Mr. Waters, fired Wright and allowed him to play only as a salaried sideman during live concerts for the album “The Wall,” according to the Web site allmusic.com. The group reformed without Mr. Waters, and with Wright, for the 1987 album “A Momentary Lapse of Reason.” He became a full-time member of the band again in 1994.

He released his first solo album, “Wet Dream,” in 1978, and his second, “Broken China,” in 1996.