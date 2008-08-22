Pinsky To Lead Shakespeare Sing-Along
Former poet laureate Robert Pinsky will preside over a night of songs set to Shakespeare’s lyrics, the Shakespeare Society announced Thursday. “Lyrics by W. Shakespeare,” a September 15 event at the Kaye Playhouse in Manhattan, will include songs by composers Thomas Arne, Vaughan Williams, Duke Ellington, and Stephen Sondheim, among others.