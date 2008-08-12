The New York Sun

Join
National

Post: Springsteen Will Play Super Bowl

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

A newspaper is reporting that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will rock the next Super Bowl.

The New York Post says the Boss and his band will be featured at Super Bowl XLIII on February 1 in Tampa, Fla.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Springsteen, Marilyn Laverty, told the Associated Press that she won’t comment on the report.

An NFL spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Mr. Springsteen and the band just finished a yearlong tour behind their latest album, “Magic.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use