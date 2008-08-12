Post: Springsteen Will Play Super Bowl

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A newspaper is reporting that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will rock the next Super Bowl.

The New York Post says the Boss and his band will be featured at Super Bowl XLIII on February 1 in Tampa, Fla.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Springsteen, Marilyn Laverty, told the Associated Press that she won’t comment on the report.

An NFL spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Mr. Springsteen and the band just finished a yearlong tour behind their latest album, “Magic.”