Punchinello Hits the Gym
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
“Punchinello as Other” is Patrick Webb’s fifth New York solo exhibition since 1993 to be devoted to imagined contemporary scenes involving characters from the Commedia dell’Arte. Also on view, in the project room, are paintings by Caren Canier. The Painting Center is at 547 West 27th Street, Suite 500, between 10th and 11th avenues, New York City, (212) 343-1060.