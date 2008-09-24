Rare Female Portrait by Francis Bacon Up for Sale

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A Francis Bacon painting of his friend Henrietta Moraes, one of the few women the artist painted, is expected to fetch as much as $13.9 million when it comes up for auction in London.

The 14-inch-high head-and-shoulders portrait, showing the sitter turning to her left against a plain yellow background, will be included in Christie’s International’s October 19 sale of contemporary art, the auction house said in an e-mailed statement. The sale takes place on the concluding Sunday of the Frieze Art Fair.

Moraes, a model, was a close friend of Bacon’s during the 1950s and 1960s, spending evenings drinking with him, Lucian Freud, and other Soho bohemians at the Colony Room Club. Bacon included Moraes in a number of his paintings using photos taken of her by John Deakin.

Dating from 1969, “Portrait of Henrietta Moraes” has been put up for sale by fellow Colony Room regular Garech Browne, a member of the Guinness family, who bought the work in 1970. The painting is inscribed by Moraes on the back of the canvas.

In July at Sotheby’s in London, a similar-sized 1967 “Study for Head of George Dyer” by Bacon sold for $26 million with fees, said the saleroom result tracker Artnet.

Bacon is the subject of a retrospective exhibition at Tate Britain that runs through January 4, 2009.

Moraes battled drink and drug addictions, had many lovers, once shared a flat with singer Marianne Faithfull, and was sent to prison after an unsuccessful attempt to become a cat burglar.